Otter Tail: Dividend Insights

by Benzinga Insights
February 9, 2022 10:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Otter Tail: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.4125 per share. On Monday, Otter Tail will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.4125 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own OTTR as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.4125 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on March 10, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

