QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 289.85
42663.58
+ 0.68%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Tetra Tech's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 9:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tetra Tech's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK).

What’s Happening

The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2 per share. On Thursday, Tetra Tech will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Thursday. Shareholders who own TTEK as of the end of Wednesday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.2 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 25, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Dividends

Related Articles

Analyzing Tetra Tech's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 25, 2021, Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 26, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Tetra Tech will be on February 9, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.17. read more
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tetra Tech 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Tetra Tech 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.71% on an annualized basis. read more

Tetra Tech Raises Qtr. Dividend from $0.08 to $0.09/Share