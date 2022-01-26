QQQ
People's United Finl: Dividend Insights

byBenzinga Insights
January 26, 2022 9:49 am
People's United Finl: Dividend Insights

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from People’s United Finl.

What’s Happening

(NASDAQ:PBCT) announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.1825 per share. On Monday, People’s United Finl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.1825 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

In order to be eligible to receive a company’s dividend, shareholders must own the stock prior to the ex-dividend date—in this case, Monday. Shareholders who own PBCT as of the end of Sunday’s session are eligible to receive the $0.1825 dividend payout for every share that they own.

According to the company, this dividend will be paid out to shareholders on February 15, 2022. Investors will then be able to either reinvest those dividends back into the stock or use the payment in some other way.

