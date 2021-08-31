Understanding First Trust MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On July 20, 2021, First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on October 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. First Trust MLP, whose current dividend payout is $0.05, has an ex-dividend date set at October 1, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 8.31% at current price levels.

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

First Trust MLP’s Dividend History

Over the past year, First Trust MLP has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on June 1, 2021 the company’s payout sat at $0.05, which has returned to its value today. First Trust MLP’s dividend yield last year was 8.43%, which has since decreased by 0.12%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

