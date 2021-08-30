Analyzing Universal Health Services's Ex-Dividend Date

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) declared a dividend payable on September 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of August 19, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Universal Health Services’s stock as of September 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Universal Health Services has an ex-dividend date planned for August 31, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.54% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Universal Health Services’s Dividend History

Over the past year, Universal Health Services has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 4, 2019 the company’s payout was $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Universal Health Services’s dividend yield last year was 0.56%, which has since decreased by 0.02%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Universal Health Services click here

To stay up-to-date with the companies that are announcing their dividends, click here to visit our Dividends Calendar.