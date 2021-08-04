Understanding Washington Federal's Ex-Dividend Date

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a dividend payable on August 20, 2021 to its shareholders as of July 27, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Washington Federal’s stock as of August 6, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Washington Federal, which has a current dividend per share of $0.23, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for August 5, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.88% at current price levels.

An ex-dividend date is when a company’s shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company’s ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Washington Federal’s Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Washington Federal has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on August 6, 2020 the company’s payout sat at $0.22, which has since increased by $0.01. Washington Federal’s dividend yield last year was 3.79%, which has since decreased by 0.91%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Washington Federal click here.