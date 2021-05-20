Understanding Putnam Premier Income's Ex-Dividend Date

Putnam Premier Income (NYSE:PPT) declared a dividend payable on June 1, 2021 to its shareholders as of May 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Putnam Premier Income's stock as of May 24, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Putnam Premier Income will be on May 21, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.03. That equates to a dividend yield of 6.57% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Putnam Premier Income's Dividend History

Over the past year, Putnam Premier Income has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on January 21, 2021 the company's payout sat at $0.03, which has returned to its value today. Putnam Premier Income's dividend yield last year was 6.77%, which has since decreased by 0.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

