Analyzing Pioneer High IT's Ex-Dividend Date

Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of April 6, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer High IT's stock as of April 19, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Pioneer High IT, which has a current dividend per share of $0.07, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for April 16, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.33% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Pioneer High IT's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Pioneer High IT has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 10, 2020 the company's payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Pioneer High IT's dividend yield last year was 9.86%, which has since decreased by 0.53%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

