Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Oracle

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 10:11am
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) declared a dividend payable on April 22, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Oracle's stock as of April 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Oracle, whose current dividend payout is $0.32, has an ex-dividend date set at April 7, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 1.76% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Oracle's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Oracle has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on April 8, 2020 the company's payout was $0.24, which has since grown by $0.08. Oracle's dividend yield last year was 2.15%, which has since decreased by 0.39%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Oracle's previous dividends.

 

