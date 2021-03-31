 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Trinity Industries

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Share:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) declared a dividend payable on April 30, 2021 to its shareholders as of March 11, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Trinity Industries's stock as of April 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Trinity Industries is set for April 1, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21, equating to a dividend yield of 2.88% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Trinity Industries's Dividend History

Over the past year, Trinity Industries has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on April 14, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.19, which has since increased by $0.02. Trinity Industries's dividend yield last year was 4.44%, which has since decreased by 1.56%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Trinity Industries's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (TRN)

Trinity Industries Eyes Better Market Conditions In Second Half Of 2021
Trinity Industries: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
TrinityRail Permanently Closing Plant In Texas
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com