Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Zimmer Biomet Holdings

On March 11, 2021, Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 30, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set for March 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.24, equating to a dividend yield of 0.6% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings's Dividend History

Over the past year, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.24, which has returned to its value today. Zimmer Biomet Holdings's dividend yield last year was 0.86%, which has since decreased by 0.26%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

