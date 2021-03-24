Analyzing Flowserve's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 17, 2021, Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) declared a dividend payable on April 9, 2021 to its shareholders. Flowserve also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 26, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Flowserve has an ex-dividend date set for for March 25, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.2, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.04% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Flowserve's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Flowserve has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on March 26, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has returned to its value today. Flowserve's dividend yield last year was 1.74%, which has since grown by 0.3%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Flowserve click here.