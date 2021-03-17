 Skip to main content

Understanding Albany International's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2021 10:43am   Comments
On February 19, 2021, Albany International (NYSE:AIN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on April 8, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Albany International, which has a current dividend per share of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for March 18, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.99% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Albany International's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Albany International has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on March 19, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.19, which has since increased by $0.01. Albany International's dividend yield last year was 1.02%, which has since decreased by 0.03%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Albany International's previous dividends.

 

