Understanding Lazard Glb Total Return's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 16, 2021, Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) declared a dividend payable on March 22, 2021 to its shareholders. Lazard Glb Total Return also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 9, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Lazard Glb Total Return is set for March 8, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.12, equating to a dividend yield of 7.37% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Lazard Glb Total Return's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Lazard Glb Total Return has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 12, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.11, which has since increased by $0.01. Lazard Glb Total Return's dividend yield last year was 8.09%, which has since decreased by 0.72%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

