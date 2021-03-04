Understanding Hecla Mining's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 16, 2021, Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) declared a dividend payable on March 19, 2021 to its shareholders. Hecla Mining also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 8, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Hecla Mining has an ex-dividend date planned for March 5, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.01. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.57% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Hecla Mining's Dividend History

Over the past year, Hecla Mining has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 5, 2020 the company's payout was $0.0, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Hecla Mining's dividend yield in last year was 0.31%, which has since grown by 0.26%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

