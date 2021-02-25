Analyzing Stifel Financial's Ex-Dividend Date

On February 3, 2021, Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Stifel Financial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before March 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Stifel Financial will be on February 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.15. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.12% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Stifel Financial's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Stifel Financial has seen its dividend payouts descend downward and yields trend upward. Last year on February 28, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.17, which has since decreased by $0.02. Stifel Financial's dividend yield last year was 1.08%, which has since grown by 0.04%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

