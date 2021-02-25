Analyzing CoreLogic's Ex-Dividend Date

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 29, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of CoreLogic's stock as of March 1, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for CoreLogic will be on February 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.33. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.76% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding CoreLogic's Dividend History

Over the past year, CoreLogic has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 9, 2020 the company's payout was $0.22, which has since grown by $0.11. CoreLogic's dividend yield last year was 2.14%, which has since decreased by 0.38%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

