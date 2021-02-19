Analyzing First Trust Specialty Fnc's Ex-Dividend Date

First Trust Specialty Fnc (NYSE:FGB) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of February 10, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of First Trust Specialty Fnc's stock as of February 23, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for First Trust Specialty Fnc is set for February 22, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 8.97% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding First Trust Specialty Fnc's Dividend History

Over the past year, First Trust Specialty Fnc has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and an upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 21, 2020 the company's payout was $0.14, which has since decreased by $0.05. First Trust Specialty Fnc's dividend yield last year was 8.75%, which has since grown by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

