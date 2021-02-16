Ex-Dividend Date Insight: DHT Holdings

On February 8, 2021, DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) declared a dividend payable on February 25, 2021 to its shareholders. DHT Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. DHT Holdings has an ex-dividend date set for for February 17, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.05, which equates to a dividend yield of 3.35% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding DHT Holdings's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, DHT Holdings has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 18, 2020 the company's payout was $0.35, which has since decreased by $0.3. Similarly, DHT Holdings's dividend yield last year was 18.94%, which has since declined by 15.59%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

