Analyzing Investors Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 10:21am   Comments
On January 27, 2021, Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 25, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Investors Bancorp, whose current dividend payout is $0.14, has an ex-dividend date set at February 9, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 4.86% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Investors Bancorp's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Investors Bancorp has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 7, 2020 the company's payout was $0.12, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Investors Bancorp's dividend yield in last year was 4.03%, which has since grown by 0.83%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Investors Bancorp click here.

 

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

