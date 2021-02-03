Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Federated Hermes

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Share:

On January 28, 2021, Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 12, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Federated Hermes, which has a current dividend per share of $0.27, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 4, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.77% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Federated Hermes's Dividend History

Over the past year, Federated Hermes has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on May 8, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.27, which has returned to its value today. Federated Hermes's dividend yield last year was 4.73%, which has since decreased by 0.96%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Federated Hermes click here.

 

Related Articles (FHI)

Recap: Federated Hermes Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Federated Hermes
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
What Do Wall Street Analysts Think After Starbucks Investor Day?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com