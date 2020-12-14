Analyzing Horace Mann Educators's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 2, 2020, Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 31, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Horace Mann Educators is set for December 15, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.3, equating to a dividend yield of 2.97% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Horace Mann Educators's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Horace Mann Educators has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 13, 2019 the company's payout was $0.29, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, Horace Mann Educators's dividend yield in last year was 2.68%, which has since grown by 0.29%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

