Analyzing Interactive Brokers Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2020 11:48am   Comments
On October 20, 2020, Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 14, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Interactive Brokers Group has an ex-dividend date set for for November 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.10, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.81% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Interactive Brokers Group's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Interactive Brokers Group has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 27, 2019, the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has returned to its value today. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend yield last year was 0.85%, which has since decreased by 0.04%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Interactive Brokers Group click here.

 

