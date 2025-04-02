AMC Expands Premium Movie Experience With IMAX Laser Upgrades In Landmark Deal

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC and IMAX Corporation IMAX have entered into a major agreement that will introduce IMAX with Laser technology to over 180 AMC and IMAX locations across the country.

As part of this deal, AMC will add 12 new IMAX locations and upgrade 68 existing ones to the IMAX with Laser format.

This expansion will create the largest IMAX with Laser circuit in the world.

The agreement marks the largest systems agreement IMAX has signed in the U.S. since 2018.

Also Read: Tariff Tensions Could Hurt US GDP As Canadian Tourism Cools: Goldman Sachs

IMAX and AMC have been partners since 2007, and AMC operates eight of the ten highest-earning IMAX theaters in the U.S.

“Throughout the United States and around the world, filmmakers and moviegoers hold the IMAX brand in such high regard as a premium theatrical spectacle, which is reflected both in the success that AMC and IMAX share together, and in IMAX’s extensive content catalogue,” said Chairman and CEO, AMC Entertainment, Adam Aron.

Under its AMC Go Plan, the company continues to prioritize premium moviegoing experiences, featuring advanced visuals, immersive sound, and upgraded seating.

Price Action: AMC shares closed lower by 3.14% at $2.78 on Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.