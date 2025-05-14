May 14, 2025 10:49 AM 2 min read

AMD Stock Pops On $6 Billion Buyback Plan, US Tariff Ease

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD announced on Wednesday that its board of directors approved a new $6 billion share repurchase program.

The new authorization is in addition to the remaining balance, as of March 29, of approximately $4 billion of its existing share repurchase program, increasing the total current repurchase authority to roughly $10 billion.

The stock is trading higher after the update.

Also Read: AMD Launches EPYC 4005 Chips For Small Business And Cloud

AMD stock is down close to 7% year-to-date. Uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies took a toll on the entire sector.

The company is engaged in intensifying competition with Nvidia Corp NVDA GPUs.

However, semiconductor stocks got a boost this week after Beijing and Washington temporarily agreed to lower tariffs on each other’s products. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the US also looks to rescind the Biden administration’s artificial intelligence diffusion, which created three broad tiers of access for countries seeking AI chips and would have taken effect May 15. Instead, the US government is drafting its approach and could forge individual deals with countries.

President Trump also announced multi-billion dollar commercial deals from Saudi Arabia with companies, including Amazon.com Inc AMZN and AMD.

AMD held $7.31 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 29, 2025.

Last week, AMD reported first-quarter revenue of $7.44 billion, up 36%, topping analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. The chipmaker reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 94 cents per share.

AMD expects second-quarter revenue of approximately $7.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts are currently forecasting second-quarter revenue of $7.24 billion.

Price Action: AMD stock traded higher by 7.92% to $121.15 at Wednesday’s last check.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$118.195.10%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.39
Growth
82.74
Quality
69.12
Value
16.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$210.78-0.28%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$132.582.04%
Got Questions? Ask
How will AMD's buyback plan impact its stock?
Which semiconductor companies may benefit from tariff reductions?
How might Nvidia respond to AMD's competition?
What potential growth awaits cloud services due to new chips?
Could artificial intelligence deals boost AMD's market share?
How are US-China trade relations affecting tech stocks?
Which tech ETFs should investors consider now?
What implications does Saudi investment have for AMD?
How could US tariff policies reshape the semiconductor industry?
Are there growth opportunities for AMD in emerging markets?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsBuybacksTop StoriesTechBriefssemiconductorsStories That Matterwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved