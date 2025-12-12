This QXO Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham analyst Matthew Shea initiated coverage on Astrana Health Inc (NASDAQ:ASTH) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. Astrana Health shares closed at $22.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital analyst Garik Shmois initiated coverage on QXO Inc (NYSE:QXO) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31. QXO shares closed at $22.12 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai initiated coverage on Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $30. Moderna shares closed at $29.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Wyatt Swanson initiated coverage on Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $94. Life360shares closed at $69.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst James Ko initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) with a Hold rating and announced a price target of $300. Watts Water Technologies shares closed at $277.92 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying QXO stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.