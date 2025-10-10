Keysight Technologies
October 10, 2025 9:53 AM 1 min read

This Keysight Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein downgraded Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $72 to $54. Akero Therapeutics shares closed at $54.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson downgraded the rating for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) from Buy to Hold. HSBC shares closed at $67.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev downgraded Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $62 price target. Doximity shares closed at $72.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $180. Keysight shares closed at $171.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng downgraded Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) from Neutral to Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics shares closed at $1.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying KEYS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AKRO Logo
AKROAkero Therapeutics Inc
$54.03-0.09%
Overview
ALLO Logo
ALLOAllogene Therapeutics Inc
$1.42-6.29%
DOCS Logo
DOCSDoximity Inc
$70.35-3.06%
HSBC Logo
HSBCHSBC Holdings PLC
$66.87-0.68%
KEYS Logo
KEYSKeysight Technologies Inc
$169.33-1.03%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved