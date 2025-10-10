This Keysight Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein downgraded Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $72 to $54. Akero Therapeutics shares closed at $54.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson downgraded the rating for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) from Buy to Hold. HSBC shares closed at $67.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Alexei Gogolev downgraded Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $62 price target. Doximity shares closed at $72.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $180. Keysight shares closed at $171.10 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng downgraded Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) from Neutral to Underweight. Allogene Therapeutics shares closed at $1.51 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
