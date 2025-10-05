Constellation Brands, Aehr Test Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Constellation shares gained 0.3% to $142.67 in after-hours trading.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) filed for $350 million mixed shelf offering. SkyWater Technology shares fell 0.4% to $18.29 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $10.77 million. Aehr Test Systems shares gained 0.7% to $31.25 in after-hours trading.

Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) files for a mixed shelf of up to $500 million. Oruka Therapeutics shares fell 0.8% to $19.63 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, VCI Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:VCIG) is projected to report results for the first half of the year. VCI Global shares fell 0.9% to close at $6.37 on Friday.

