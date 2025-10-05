Constellation Brands, Aehr Test Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Constellation Brands logo on mobile
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Constellation shares gained 0.3% to $142.67 in after-hours trading.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) filed for $350 million mixed shelf offering. SkyWater Technology shares fell 0.4% to $18.29 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $10.77 million. Aehr Test Systems shares gained 0.7% to $31.25 in after-hours trading.

  • Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) files for a mixed shelf of up to $500 million. Oruka Therapeutics shares fell 0.8% to $19.63 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, VCI Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:VCIG) is projected to report results for the first half of the year. VCI Global shares fell 0.9% to close at $6.37 on Friday.

