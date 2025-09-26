United Therapeutics on cell phone in front of computer screen
September 26, 2025 8:03 AM 1 min read

This United Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • DA Davidson analyst Peter Winter initiated coverage on First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $24. First Horizon shares closed at $22.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano initiated coverage on Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $480. Valmont shares closed at $364.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • LUCID CAPITAL MARKETS analyst Christopher Liu initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $20. Lyell Immunopharma shares closed at $12.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst David Hoang initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $43. Spyre Therapeutics shares closed at $15.61 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • RBC Capital analyst Lisa Walter initiated coverage on United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $569. United Therapeutics shares closed at $425.42 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying UTHR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

