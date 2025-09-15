On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended ringing the register on Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN. “We don't want to be in a meme stock,” he added.

On Sept. 10, Opendoor announced that Kaz Nejatian, COO of Shopify, Inc. SHOP, was appointed chief executive officer and that co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu are returning to the board of directors.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF is “just kaput. We want to go elsewhere,” Cramer said.

As per the recent news, TeraWulf, on Aug. 18, announced major expansion plans and new financing initiatives tied to its growing role in AI infrastructure.

Cramer recommends staying long on Hubbell Incorporated HUBB and waiting for the stock to come down a little. He added that there is no need to buy it up where it is currently, while Hubbell remains “just a fantastic American industrial company.”

Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll, on Sept. 11, reiterated Hubbell with an Overweight rating and maintained a $500 price target.

Cramer also recommends selling half of Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE stock on Monday morning.

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley, on Sept. 9, maintained Lumentum with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $165.

When asked about Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT, he said, “We're going to have to move on.”

Summit Therapeutics, on Sept. 7, revealed the updated overall survival (OS) results from the global Phase 3 HARMONi trial of ivonescimab at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).

Price Action:

Opendoor shares dipped 13.8% to settle at $9.07 on Friday.

TeraWulf shares rose 1.1% to close at $10.76.

Hubbell shares fell 3% to settle at $437.43 on Friday.

Lumentum shares fell 1.1% to close at $163.02.

Summit Therapeutics shares rose 1.8% to settle at $18.94.

