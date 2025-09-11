This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded FedEx Corporation FDX from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $245 to $240. FedEx shares closed at $225.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $245 to $240. FedEx shares closed at $225.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Lake Street analyst Mark Smith downgraded Potbelly Corporation PBPB from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $15 to $17.12. Potbelly shares closed at $16.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and raised the price target from $15 to $17.12. Potbelly shares closed at $16.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. B of A Securities analyst Ken Hoexter downgraded the rating for United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $91 to $83. United Parcel Service shares closed at $83.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $91 to $83. United Parcel Service shares closed at $83.85 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Phillip Securities analyst Helena Wang downgraded Apple Inc . AAPL from Neutral to Reduce and announced a $200 price target. Apple shares closed at $226.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Reduce and announced a $200 price target. Apple shares closed at $226.79 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis downgraded the rating for Elme Communities ELME from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $18 to $2. Elme shares closed at $17.10 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying AAPL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock