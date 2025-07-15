July 15, 2025 9:23 AM 1 min read

Fastenal Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Fastenal Company FAST reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Monday.

Fastenal reported quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 28 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.08 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.07 billion.

Gross margin rose slightly to 45.3% of net sales, driven by modest price/cost benefits and improved fastener margins tied to product expansion and supplier programs. Operating income increased to 21% of sales, up from 20.2% in the second quarter of 2024.

For 2025, net capital outlays are expected to range from $250 million to $270 million, below earlier guidance but above 2024 levels. The increase reflects distribution center upgrades, delayed IT initiatives, and hardware deployments.

Fastenal shares gained 4.2% to close at $45.07 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fastenal following earnings announcement.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained Fastenal with an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $40 to $45.
  • Baird analyst David Manthey maintained the stock with a Neutral and raised the price target from $43 to $47.

Considering buying FAST stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
FAST Logo
FASTFastenal Co
$44.86-0.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.63
Growth
75.49
Quality
48.07
Value
24.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved