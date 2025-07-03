Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Health Care Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the health care sector.

Pfizer Inc. PFE

Dividend Yield: 6.79%

6.79% Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $29 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $29 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Recent News: On June 26, Pfizer announced positive topline Phase 3 results for HYMPAVZI™ in Hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.

CVS Health Corporation CVS

Dividend Yield: 3.99%

3.99% Truist Securities analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $82 to $84 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Macdonald maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $82 to $84 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $74 to $81 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

analyst Ben Hendrix maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $74 to $81 on May 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%. Recent News: CVS Health will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 31 to discuss second quarter 2025 financial results.

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK

Dividend Yield: 3.93%

3.93% Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Andrew Baum downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $115 to $84 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $115 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On July 2, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted priority review for Merck's new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval to update the U.S. product label based on the Phase 3 ZENITH trial for Winrevair (sotatercept-csrk).

