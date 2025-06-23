This Dow Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $146 to $135. Bright Horizons Family shares closed at $122.33 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone downgraded the rating for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $76. Howard Hughes shares closed at $69.26 on Friday.

Fermium Research analyst Frank Mitsch downgraded Dow Inc. DOW from Buy to Hold and announced a $30 price target. Dow shares closed at $27.76 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain downgraded the rating for KBR, Inc. KBR from Overweight to Sector Weight. KBR shares closed at $48.93 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller downgraded Lineage, Inc. LINE from Neutral to Underweight and slashed the price target from $55 to $50. Lineage shares closed at $44.76 on Friday.

