June 23, 2025 7:27 AM 2 min read

This Dow Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. BFAM from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $146 to $135. Bright Horizons Family shares closed at $122.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone downgraded the rating for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $82 to $76. Howard Hughes shares closed at $69.26 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Fermium Research analyst Frank Mitsch downgraded Dow Inc. DOW from Buy to Hold and announced a $30 price target. Dow shares closed at $27.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Sangita Jain downgraded the rating for KBR, Inc. KBR from Overweight to Sector Weight. KBR shares closed at $48.93 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller downgraded Lineage, Inc. LINE from Neutral to Underweight and slashed the price target from $55 to $50. Lineage shares closed at $44.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

