Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Financial Stocks With Over 15% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation HRZN

Dividend Yield: 17.77%

17.77% Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Paul Johnson maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7.5 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Paul Johnson maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $8 to $7.5 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $8.25 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Casey Alexander upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $8.25 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On May 15, Horizon Technology Finance named Michael P. Balkin as Chief Executive Officer.

On May 15, Horizon Technology Finance named Michael P. Balkin as Chief Executive Officer. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest HRZN news.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. WHF

Dividend Yield: 17.13%

17.13% Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Robert Dodd downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $12.5 to $11.5 on July 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Richard Shane maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $12.5 to $11.5 on July 29, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On May 12, WhiteHorse Finance posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

On May 12, WhiteHorse Finance posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WHF news

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO

Dividend Yield: 16.92%

16.92% RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Sector Perform rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $12 to $13 on May 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: On May 6, TWO Harbors Investment priced its $100 million public offering of 9.375% senior notes due 2030.

On May 6, TWO Harbors Investment priced its $100 million public offering of 9.375% senior notes due 2030. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest TWO news

