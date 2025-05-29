Unity Software Stock Pulls Back Thursday: What's Going On?

Unity Software Inc U shares are pulling back 3.67% to $23.64 during Thursday's session, following a sharp rally that saw the stock climb 12.1% on Wednesday and 14.4% since the company's first-quarter earnings report on May 7.

The decline on Thursday comes despite a lack of any company-specific news, suggesting the move may be a cooling-off after recent momentum.

What To Know: Wednesday's surge was driven by strong earnings results reported in May that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Unity reported an adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, far above forecasts for a 36 cent loss.

Revenue came in at $435 million, beating estimates of $416.92 million, even as total revenue declined 6% year-over-year due to a portfolio restructuring.

CEO Matt Bromberg cited early traction with Unity Vector and growing demand for Unity 6 as signs of the company's strategic progress. Despite the positive results, analyst reactions were mixed, with firms like Needham and Stifel reaffirming Buy ratings but lowering their price targets, while Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight stance.

Thursday’s dip may reflect short-term profit-taking, but investor sentiment remains focused on Unity's improving profitability and long-term potential in the interactive content development space.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, U has a 52-week high of $30.88 and a 52-week low of $13.90.

