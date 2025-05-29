What's Going On With Reddit Shares Today?

Shares of Reddit, Inc. RDDT are trading higher Thursday after the company was named among the additions to the Russell 3000 index on Wednesday.

What To Know: FTSE Russell confirmed on Wednesday that Reddit will join the Russell 3000 at the close of trading on June 27, 2025, as part of its annual index reconstitution. This inclusion means Reddit will also be added to either the Russell 1000 or Russell 2000 index, determined by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

The addition is significant because Russell indexes are commonly used by institutional investors and index funds as benchmarks. As of June 2024, roughly $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to these indexes. Companies added to the Russell 3000 often see increased investor attention and inflows due to automatic fund rebalancing.

Reddit went public in March 2024 and remains one of the most visited websites globally.

The stock's movement reflects optimism surrounding its increased visibility and potential demand from index-tracking investors leading up to the June 27 effective date.

RDDT Price Action: Reddit shares were up 3.48% at $109.1 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

