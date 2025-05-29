ASML Stock Climbs Amid Nvidia's Blowout Quarter: What's Going On?

ASML Holding NV ASML shares rose 1.05% to $754.35 on Thursday, gaining in sympathy with Nvidia Corp, which surged nearly 6% following blockbuster first-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations. Nvidia's earnings fueled a broader semiconductor rally, lifting peer stocks like ASML.

What To Know: Nvidia reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, a 69% year-over-year increase, beating consensus estimates of $43.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached $0.96, excluding charges tied to U.S. export restrictions on sales to China. The company's data center segment led the charge with $39.1 billion in revenue, up 73%, fueled by explosive demand for AI infrastructure.

CEO Jensen Huang emphasized global AI expansion, noting that countries now view AI computing as critical infrastructure. Despite a projected $8 billion revenue hit from H20 chip restrictions, Nvidia guided second-quarter revenue at $45 billion, surpassing estimates.

Analysts responded bullishly, with Wedbush projecting a $4–5 trillion future market cap. The AI boom also strengthens expectations for chip equipment suppliers like ASML, which manufactures advanced lithography machines critical to producing Nvidia's high-performance chips.

Investors see Nvidia's dominance as a bellwether for the sector, and ASML is poised to benefit as AI demand surges globally.

