AMD Stock Rises On Nvidia's Blowout Quarter And AI Momentum

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD rose 0.74% to $113.67 early Thursday, moving in tandem with Nvidia Corp, which jumped nearly 6% following a standout earnings report. Nvidia's first-quarter results exceeded expectations, driven by surging demand for its data center and AI-related products.

What To Know: Nvidia posted first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year and ahead of Wall Street's $43.2 billion estimate. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 96 cents, excluding a $4.5 billion charge related to U.S. export restrictions on China-bound H20 chips. Data center revenue soared 73% to $39.1 billion, while gaming and AI PC revenue jumped 42%.

Despite losing $8 billion in potential second-quarter revenue due to export controls, Nvidia still guided for second-quarter revenue of $45 billion, underscoring continued strength in global AI demand. Analysts responded positively, with several reiterating Buy ratings and raising price targets as high as $200.

AMD shares climbed alongside Nvidia, as investors bet on continued momentum across the semiconductor sector, especially amid global investments in AI infrastructure. Reports of Japan planning to import $7 billion in U.S. chips also boosted sentiment for AMD and peers.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD has a 52-week high of $187.28 and a 52-week low of $76.48.