Why CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Hit A New All-Time High Today

CoreWeave Inc CRWV shares surged 2.43% to $118.97 Thursday morning, riding the wave of Nvidia Corp’s blowout first-quarter earnings and renewed market enthusiasm for AI infrastructure.

What To Know: Nvidia, a key partner and supplier of GPUs to CoreWeave's AI cloud platform, saw its stock rise nearly 6% after posting $44.1 billion in first-quarter revenue, well ahead of Wall Street's $43.2 billion forecast. Earnings reached 96 cents per share, excluding a $4.5 billion charge related to U.S. export bans on H20 chips to China.

Fueled by explosive demand for AI computing, Nvidia's data center revenue jumped 73% to $39.1 billion, while its guidance for the second-quarter remained upbeat at $45 billion, despite the $8 billion projected revenue loss from the export curbs. CEO Jensen Huang highlighted surging global demand for AI systems, calling them "essential infrastructure."

CoreWeave, which relies heavily on Nvidia's GPUs for its cloud services, often trades in tandem with its larger peer. Analysts expect CoreWeave to continue benefiting from rising AI spending and broader enterprise adoption. As Nvidia positions itself at the center of the AI boom, related names like CoreWeave are drawing increased investor attention.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $130.76 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

Image: Shutterstock