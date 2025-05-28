Fannie Mae Stock Jumps On Trump Privatization, Palantir Technologies AI Fraud Unit

Federal National Mortgage Association FNMA, aka Fannie Mae, shares were trading up 2.09% to $10.77 Wednesday afternoon following an announcement and a statement from President Donald Trump.

What to Know: Shares gained Wednesday after Trump said he was working on taking the housing giants (including Freddie Mac) public, while clarifying that the U.S. Government would retain its implicit guarantees.

Trump, in a Truth Social post late Tuesday, expressed his intent to “TAKE THESE AMAZING COMPANIES PUBLIC” and emphasized his continued oversight as president.

Separately, Fannie Mae announced the launch of its AI-powered Crime Detection Unit in partnership with Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR. This collaboration is set to enhance Fannie Mae’s fraud detection capabilities using leading AI-enabled financial crimes data science.

The company believes this new platform will detect and prevent mortgage fraud with unprecedented speed and precision, ultimately saving the U.S. housing market millions in future losses.

Fannie Mae Chairman William J. Pulte stated, “In partnership with Palantir, Fannie Mae's Crime Detection Unit will increase safety and soundness by rooting out bad actors in our housing system.” Palantir's CEO Alex Karp called the partnership a “revolution in how we combat mortgage fraud in this country.”

According to data from Benzinga Pro, FNMA has a 52-week high of $11.91 and a 52-week low of $1.02.

