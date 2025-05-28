CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Pulls Back From All-Time High: What's Driving The Volatility?

Shares of CoreWeave Inc CRWV traded lower by 7.49% to $114.74 during Wednesday's session, pulling back from recent all-time highs despite no new company-specific news. The decline comes after recent, strong gains driven by bullish sentiment around the company's growth prospects and strategic developments.

What To Know: On Tuesday, CoreWeave stock jumped following the announcement of Carl Holshouser as Vice President of Government Affairs. Holshouser, a veteran in federal policy and public affairs, was previously EVP at TechNet and held leadership roles at Visa. His appointment signaled CoreWeave's strategic push to strengthen its regulatory and public sector positioning amid increasing government influence on the AI industry.

This leadership move came on the heels of an impressive earnings report and growing investor enthusiasm. This month, CoreWeave reported a staggering 420% year-over-year revenue increase in the first-quarter to $981.6 million, alongside a bullish full-year guidance of up to $5.1 billion.

A strategic partnership with OpenAI and a significant stake by NVIDIA Corp further fueled the stock's momentum, pushing it to an all-time high of $116.54. Despite Wednesday's pullback, CRWV remains up 175% over the past month as investors continue to bet on the company's AI infrastructure dominance.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $125.02 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

