Galaxy Digital Stock Is Moving Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

Galaxy Digital Inc GLXY shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company announced a public offering of common stock.

What Happened: Digital asset and data center infrastructure company Galaxy Digital announced an underwritten offering of 29 million shares. 24.15 million shares are being offered by Galaxy and 4.85 million shares are being offered by selling stockholders. The underwriters also have a 30-day window to purchase up to an additional 4.35 million secondary shares.

Galaxy said it intends to use the net proceeds to finance the continued expansion of its artificial intelligence and high-performance computing infrastructure at its Helios data center campus in West Texas, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Galaxy has traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTC markets since 2020, but the company was just uplisted to the Nasdaq earlier this month. Galaxy was founded by billionaire Mike Novogratz and is reportedly in talks with regulators regarding the tokenization of the company's stock.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were down 6.35% at $20.36 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

