MARA Holdings Stock Soars: What's Driving the Bitcoin Miner's Gains?

Shares of MARA Holdings Inc MARA surged approximately 10% Tuesday afternoon to $16.20 following a bullish analyst update and ongoing enthusiasm around Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What To Know: Rosenblatt Securities maintained its Buy rating on MARA Holdings and raised its price target from $17 to $20, citing favorable market dynamics and the company's strong positioning within the crypto mining sector.

MARA Holdings is one of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miners in North America. The company operates data centers powered by renewable energy to mine Bitcoin, offering investors exposure to the digital asset without directly holding it.

Read Also: Navitas Semiconductor Soars 146% On NVIDIA Partnership For AI Power Systems

The stock's rally comes as Bitcoin-related sentiment intensifies. Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, announced plans to raise $2.5 billion to build a Bitcoin treasury on Tuesday. The firm, co-founded by President Donald Trump, said it secured commitments from about 50 institutional investors for a mix of equity and convertible debt.

While Trump Media shares dropped around 10% on the news, the announcement highlights growing corporate interest in Bitcoin, which was trading near record highs above $110,000 at last check. The crypto enthusiasm is boosting sentiment for companies like MARA Holdings that are deeply tied to the Bitcoin ecosystem. MARA Holdings shares were up 9.91% at $16.20 at publication time.

Read Also: Nvidia’s Q1 Earnings Loom, While AMD’s Edge AI Bet Could Change The Narrative

How To Buy MARA Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in MARA Holdings’ case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Photo: Shutterstock