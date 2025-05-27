May 27, 2025 10:37 AM 2 min read

Navitas Semiconductor Soars 146% On NVIDIA Partnership For AI Power Systems

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp NVTS surged 21.9% to $5.37 on Tuesday morning, extending a 146% rally over the past week. The sharp rise follows the company's announcement of a strategic collaboration with NVIDIA Corp to develop an 800V high-voltage direct current (HVDC) architecture designed to power next-generation AI data centers.

What To Know: Navitas, a producer of gallium nitride and silicon carbide power semiconductors, will contribute its GaNFast™ and GeneSiC™ technologies to NVIDIA's Kyber rack-scale systems, which are built to power AI GPUs like the Rubin Ultra.

Navitas says the new 800V HVDC setup promises significant efficiency improvements over traditional 54V systems, enabling a 5% boost in power efficiency, a 70% drop in maintenance costs and lower cooling requirements.

Per the company, their architecture eliminates bulky, low-voltage copper wiring, supporting scalable and efficient power delivery critical for AI workloads requiring gigawatt-scale power.

Analysts responded positively, with Rosenblatt Securities raising its price target for NVTS from $4 to $6 and maintaining a Buy rating.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NVTS has a 52-week high of $5.25 and a 52-week low of $1.52.

