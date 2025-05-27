C3.ai (AI) Shares Climb Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Release: What's Going On?

Shares of C3.ai Inc AI rose 6.95% to $24.30 during Tuesday's trading session as investors anticipate the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report due after market close on Wednesday.

What To Know: The enterprise AI software provider is projected to report an estimated fourth-quarter EPS loss of 21 cents. Analysts expect revenue of $108.54 million, compared to $86.59 million a year ago.

The upbeat sentiment comes on the heels of strong third-quarter results announced in February. C3.ai reported revenue of $98.8 million, up 26% year-over-year and slightly ahead of analyst expectations.

Subscription revenue made up 87% of the total, hitting $85.7 million. The company posted a non-GAAP net loss of 12 cents per share, beating consensus estimates of a 25 cent loss.

CEO Thomas Siebel highlighted milestones in agentic and generative AI, along with expanded partnerships with Microsoft, AWS and McKinsey QuantumBlack. C3.ai closed 66 agreements in the third-quarter, including deals with U.S. defense agencies and state governments.

How To Buy AI Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in C3.ai’s case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, AI has a 52-week high of $45.08 and a 52-week low of $17.03.