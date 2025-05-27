Webull (BULL) Shares Hold Steady Tuesday After Q1 Earnings Dip: What's Going On?

Webull Corp BULL shares are holding steady Tuesday after dipping Friday following the release of the company’s first-quarter earnings. Here’s a closer look at what’s happening.

What To Know: The online brokerage last week reported a loss of 6 cents per share but posted a 32% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $117.4 million. Webull's growth was fueled by strong account activity, with customer assets surging 45% to $12.6 billion and registered users rising 17% to 24.1 million. Funded accounts also grew 10% to 4.7 million.

CEO Anthony Denier highlighted demand for Webull's platform and emphasized expansion into new asset classes and global markets. CFO H.C. Wang noted improved profitability, with the company reporting net income of $12.9 million, a sharp turnaround from a $12.6 million loss a year earlier.

The quarter also saw product expansion, including the launch of Webull Premium and partnerships with Kalshi, Visa and BlackRock.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BULL has a 52-week high of $79.56 and a 52-week low of $10.39.

