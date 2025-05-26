Jeff Bezos Shares His Secret To Success: 'If You Can Somehow Figure Out How To Have A Calling, You Have Hit The Jackpot'

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon AMZN, divulged his personal philosophy on achieving success, underscoring the significance of pursuing one’s passions.

What Happened: During a speech at the George W. Bush Presidential Center's Forum on Leadership, Bezos encouraged attendees to turn their passions into their professions.

He explained that identifying one’s passions requires commitment, effort, and resilience, rather than passively waiting for one’s purpose to reveal itself.

Bezos stated, “You can have a job, or you can have a career, or you can have a calling,” promoting the latter as the ultimate professional achievement.

According to Inc.com, he further added, “If you can somehow figure out how to have a calling, you have hit the jackpot, because that's the big deal.”

Bezos believes that passions are innate and naturally steer our career trajectories and life decisions. Recognizing and embracing one’s passion is crucial due to its potential to boost creativity, productivity, and overall life satisfaction.

Despite obstacles, those who dedicate themselves to their passions often find the journey rewarding.

Bezos’ perspective echoes that of Warren Buffett, who once expressed, “In the world of business, the people who are most successful are those who are doing what they love.” This shared belief underscores the importance of passion in driving success in both personal and professional realms.

By advocating for the transformation of passions into careers, Bezos and Buffett highlight the potential for personal fulfillment and professional success when one’s work aligns with their inherent interests and passions.

Image: Shutterstock/Photo Agency