Jeff Bezos Called Out in Hunts Point: 'Acts Like He Owns Hunts Point,' 'Not Much of a Neighbor,' 'Busy With National Stuff'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been noticeably missing from local events in his upscale Seattle neighborhood, Hunts Point.

Bezos, who is the world’s second-richest man, relocated to the affluent area in 2019, buying a waterfront estate worth $37.5 million.

Despite his high-profile status, Bezos has been notably absent from community events such as Cleanup Day, the Fourth of July celebration, and local charity fundraisers.

According to a report by Insider, while Bezos himself has been largely invisible, his staff members have become familiar faces in the neighborhood. His chef and security personnel are well-known to the residents, who have noticed the increased security presence.

Nevertheless, Bezos’ absence has been felt in the close-knit community. Residents commented on his lack of involvement in community activities. Despite this, Bezos has made donations to a local charity, Bellevue Lifespring.

Also Read: Decoding Jeff Bezos’ Unique Amazon Interview Question: A Key To Hiring Success?

One resident told the Insider, “Jeff Bezos acts like he owns Hunts Point.” “He’s not much of a neighbor,” another resident said. “He’s so busy with all this national stuff.”

Earlier in 2024, Bezos announced that he would be leaving Seattle to make Miami his primary residence. His departure comes after four years in Hunts Point, characterized mainly by his absence.

Bezos’ absence from community events in Hunts Point, despite his high-profile status and the presence of his staff, has been noted by residents.

His departure for Miami marks the end of a four-year period in the affluent Seattle neighborhood, during which he was largely unseen but still made contributions to local charities.

This Amazon Applicant’s Interview Answer Earned Her A Seat 3 Feet Away From Jeff Bezos

Image: Shutterstock/Photo Agency