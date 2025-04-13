Decoding Jeff Bezos' Unique Amazon Interview Question: A Key To Hiring Success?

Jeff Bezos, during his time at Amazon, reportedly had an unconventional method of interviewing prospective employees, always posing them one unusual question: “Are you a lucky person?”

What Happened: As per the report, a former Amazon executive Dan Rose has disclosed that Bezos, the founder of the company, consistently inquired job applicants about their luck. This question, while seemingly unrelated to business skills, was in fact a strategic move to evaluate key attributes in potential employees.

Observers and psychologists suggest that Bezos’ question was an ingenious way to measure humility, initiative, and optimism. Known for valuing humility, Bezos also questioned candidates about their past mistakes, seeing the capability to recognize and learn from errors as an indicator of intelligence.

Patrick Mayr, a venture investor, supported Bezos’ method, stating that acknowledging luck is a sign of modesty. It demonstrates an understanding that success is not only due to hard work and intelligence, but also being at the right place at the right time.

According to the report by Inc., the question also served to identify individuals with initiative. Research has indicated that those who consider themselves lucky are more observant and alert to opportunities, traits that Bezos would find appealing in an employee.

Finally, the question was a measure of optimism. Those who consider themselves lucky are likely to expect good fortune in the future, a mindset that psychology suggests can lead to better business outcomes.

Despite its peculiarity, Bezos’ favorite interview question seems to be an effective way to identify potential hires with humility, initiative, and optimism.

Why It Matters: This revelation sheds light on the unique hiring practices at Amazon under Bezos’ leadership. The question, while unconventional, is a testament to Bezos’ innovative approach to building a successful team.

It underscores the importance of humility, initiative, and optimism in the workplace, traits that have arguably contributed to Amazon’s monumental success.

This insight into Bezos’ hiring methodology may serve as a valuable lesson for other companies aiming to build a successful and dynamic workforce.

Shutterstock: dennizn